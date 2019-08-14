Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,455,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 5,090,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,239. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

