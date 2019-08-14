Azart Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,390.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Azart has a total market capitalization of $4,390.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Azart has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004678 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

