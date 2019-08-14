B. Riley Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 4,170.80%. The business had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 85,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

