Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 450,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,494. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bancolombia by 167.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 45.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

