Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $23.67. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the second quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

