Bank of America Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $260.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.21. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $260.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 17,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $4,344,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,762 shares of company stock valued at $17,727,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

