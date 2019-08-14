Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Brokerages expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post $12.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Bank Of Princeton posted sales of $11.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $46.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.11 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $54.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 513.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPRN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

