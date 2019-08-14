Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 1,503,884 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Allaway purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.62 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of A$192,400.00 ($136,453.90).

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.