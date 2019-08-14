Barclays Analysts Give Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) a $275.00 Price Target

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a $275.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.25. 146,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,437. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.