Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 671,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of Barings BDC stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Wednesday. 15,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,838. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,318,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $6,254,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,587,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $3,233,000. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

