Bauer (ETR:B5A) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bauer Ag (ETR:B5A) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €19.60 ($22.79) and last traded at €19.60 ($22.79), 59,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.30 ($23.60).

B5A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.90 ($30.12) target price on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.19.

About Bauer (ETR:B5A)

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

