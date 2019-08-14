Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 21998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

The firm has a market cap of $781.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Baytex Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 611,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Baytex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Baytex Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Baytex Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

