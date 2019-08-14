BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $27.53. BE Semiconductor Industrs shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.98.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

