Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.01 ($0.72), approximately 15,228 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

