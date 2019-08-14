Bean Cash (BITB) Price Up 36.3% Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $6.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,193,144,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

