Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €93.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €93.00 ($108.14).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 traded down €2.35 ($2.73) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.40 ($101.63). The stock had a trading volume of 141,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 52 week high of €110.80 ($128.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €100.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.