Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.35 (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of BEN opened at A$10.80 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$11.37. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1 year low of A$9.37 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of A$11.74 ($8.33).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

