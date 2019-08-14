Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426.44 ($18.64).

TPK stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,183 ($15.46). 297,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,275.63. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.24. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £894.98 ($1,169.45).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

