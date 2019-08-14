BiblePay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $85,831.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $85,831.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BiblePay Coin Profile

Get BiblePay alerts:

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,736,918,021 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.