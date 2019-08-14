BidaskClub Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.46.

Shares of CRTO opened at $19.53 on Friday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,684 shares of company stock valued at $552,879. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

