BidaskClub Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Wootton sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $27,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

