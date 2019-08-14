BidaskClub Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.55.

FIVN stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 426.67, a PEG ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. Five9 has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $4,300,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $69,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,489 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,726 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after acquiring an additional 694,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,158,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

