Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.60. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

BHVN opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.24. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26).

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.22 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $712,425 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

