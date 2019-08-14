BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered BIOLASE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 132.62% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

