Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

BSTG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913. Biostage has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biostage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

