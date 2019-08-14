BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Buys $56,762.49 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Frank Yocca acquired 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $56,762.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.02. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 284,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

