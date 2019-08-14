Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $936.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027205 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

