Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $81,315.00 and $57.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,516,288 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.