Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $205,167.00 and $71.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

