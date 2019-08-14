BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,897.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Exmo, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00502019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00139244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00049433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,024,728,455 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

