BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001941 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $10,166.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00024799 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012621 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.02246210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000535 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,784,824 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.