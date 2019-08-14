Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $366.00 and $277.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00551252 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004793 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

