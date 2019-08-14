Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in July

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 564,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 6,500 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,211. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

