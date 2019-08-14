BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.81. The company had a trading volume of 191,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

