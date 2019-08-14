BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

