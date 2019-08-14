Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 64,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 41,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.