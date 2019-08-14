Blockport (BPT) Price Down 31.2% This Week

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Blockport has a total market cap of $326,361.00 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00268973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.01380028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00093303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.