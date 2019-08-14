Bloom Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, TOPBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $6,515.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01409436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

