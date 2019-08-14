bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,667 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in bluebird bio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,712. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.20. bluebird bio has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $176.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

