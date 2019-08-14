Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 69.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 277,085 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 6.8% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $44,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,575,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $473,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,727. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.