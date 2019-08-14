Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE:BNP traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,445. Bonavista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

