Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 172.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,995.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,066.00.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $43.98 on Wednesday, reaching $1,899.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,019.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,890.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

