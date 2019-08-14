BoutsPro (BOUTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,132.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 30% against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. BoutsPro has a market cap of $62,671.00 and approximately $32,132.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00269711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.01347936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

