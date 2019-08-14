BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,316. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

