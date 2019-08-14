Brett R. Whitmire Sells 2,093 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diodes stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 229,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,624. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 127,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Diodes by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Diodes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

