BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) received a $12.00 price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded shares of BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

BRFS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 251,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.82. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BRF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BRF by 1,282.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,194,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

