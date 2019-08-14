Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,855. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.