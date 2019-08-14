Brokerages Anticipate Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Post ($0.43) EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akero Therapeutics an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

AKRO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.85). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Seth Loring Harrison acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,578,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

