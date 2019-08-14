Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 234,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,676. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,646.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

