Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.02). EQT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $249,317.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EQT by 1,246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 221,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. EQT has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

